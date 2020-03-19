Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

BREW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NASDAQ BREW traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 666,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

