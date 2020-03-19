Cred Market Capitalization Reaches $7.95 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $7.61 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bibox, OKEx and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, UEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

