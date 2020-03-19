Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $340.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.33.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $46.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.00. 10,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $247.02 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.99. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $395.50 per share, with a total value of $197,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,552 shares of company stock valued at $82,815,546 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

