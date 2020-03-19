CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0000

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $61,653.16 and approximately $12,168.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00071906 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000097 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

