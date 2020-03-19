Credit Suisse AG Acquires 35,902 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Assured Guaranty worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,047,000 after buying an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after buying an additional 606,934 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 414,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

