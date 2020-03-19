Credit Suisse AG Acquires 94,122 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Exelixis worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 455,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Exelixis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,139 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

