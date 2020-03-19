Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,483 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of SLM worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

