Credit Suisse AG Buys 152,678 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $16,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 599,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

