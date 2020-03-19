Credit Suisse AG Buys 27,752 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 447,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.