Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,608 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of ITT worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $38.47 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

