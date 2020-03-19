Credit Suisse AG Buys 86,225 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,549 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CEQP stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $343.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.