Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 490,896 Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 490,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 769,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 297,624 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 107,908 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 117,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

