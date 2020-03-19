Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,697 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Foot Locker worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 630.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,147,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

