Credit Suisse AG Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.37.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

