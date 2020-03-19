Credit Suisse AG Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 325.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,551 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after acquiring an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,816 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Vertical Research began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

