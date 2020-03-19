Credit Suisse AG Has $6.88 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of US Foods worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $9.72 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

