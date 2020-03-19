Credit Suisse AG Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.38% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 737,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

PTLA stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

