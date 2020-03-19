Credit Suisse AG Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Polaris Industries worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

