Credit Suisse AG Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

