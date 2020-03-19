Credit Suisse AG Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Elastic worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after buying an additional 1,210,829 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $57,753,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $576,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Elastic stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of -0.55. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

