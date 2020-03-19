Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 304.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 167,415 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Aircastle worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 83,400.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AYR opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.33. Aircastle Limited has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. Research analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.