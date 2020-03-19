Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

