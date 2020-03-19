Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 363.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Zogenix worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,312,000. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

ZGNX opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $1,165,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,107.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

