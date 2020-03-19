Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

CRUS stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $91.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

