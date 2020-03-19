Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 132,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.59% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.