Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

