Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,227 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,227 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Graco worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.