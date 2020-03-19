Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 149.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QEP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Shares of QEP stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QEP Resources by 12,055.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,952,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,598,000 after buying an additional 19,788,467 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in QEP Resources by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,715,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,071,000 after buying an additional 7,013,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in QEP Resources by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,353,000 after buying an additional 4,231,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $15,370,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.