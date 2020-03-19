Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 152,086 shares of company stock worth $1,435,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,019 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

