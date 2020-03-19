Credit Suisse Group Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $14.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOMO. BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $108,291,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $928,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $5,042,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 296,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $6,587,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

