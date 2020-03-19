Credit Suisse Group Trims Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price to $26.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLD. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

