Credit Suisse Group Trims Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price to $21.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 343.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Targa Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

