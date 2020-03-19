Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.82 ($5.90).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 209.54 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.95. The company has a market capitalization of $662.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

