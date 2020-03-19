Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 388 ($5.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 481 ($6.33). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.82 ($5.90).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON CRST opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $662.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.54.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,300 ($122,730.86).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.