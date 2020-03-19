Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.14–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.3-733.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.34 million.Crowdstrike also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,731. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

