Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.07–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.3-167.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.91 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.1 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.74. 7,211,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 over the last quarter.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.