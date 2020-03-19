CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) is Chilton Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,471,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after purchasing an additional 207,538 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CCI opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

