CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,471,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after purchasing an additional 207,538 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded down $7.56 on Thursday, hitting $130.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.42.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.