CrypticCoin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $171,388.78 and $1,067.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00521606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00120314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00090469 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

