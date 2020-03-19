Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $392,427.44 and approximately $27,295.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00340073 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,756,366 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,807 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

