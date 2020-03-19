Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $975,639.68

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $975,639.68 and $9,394.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.04175073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00067641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

