Cryptonex One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Cryptonex has a market cap of $85.96 million and $1.55 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00025842 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

