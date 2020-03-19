Cryptopay (CPAY) Hits One Day Volume of $108.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.37 or 0.04156971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00039803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00012444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003915 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

