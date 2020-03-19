Css LLC Il Acquires 119,553 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 992.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 886,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,803.0% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 801,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 358,392 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 780,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325,233 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,381,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,508. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

