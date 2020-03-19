Css LLC Il Acquires 600 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,028.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.88. 462,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.14 and its 200-day moving average is $244.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

