Css LLC Il Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 1,998,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,986. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

