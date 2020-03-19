Css LLC Il Acquires New Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 318,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

NYSE SNAP traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,383,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,627,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

