Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,407 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 443,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

