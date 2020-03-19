Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

NYSE VTA traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 750,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.