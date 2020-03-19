Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,292 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,885,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,477,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 3,184,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

